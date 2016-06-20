The Internet is a Public Utility. So has anything changed?

This blog is written by Jeff Wiener, a principal with Digitcom.ca. Visit this site for the latest telecom news, features, tips and tricks in the voice & data market.

Digitcom, established in 1991, sells and supports Avaya, NEC, Cisco, and Nortel voice & data solutions, including the Avaya Partner, IP Office, and Communications Manager (S8300 ), Cisco Unified Communications Manager, and Unified Communications Manager Express (and UC500), and Nortel Norstar, and BCM 200, BCM 400, and BCM 450.